'You’re Not a Songwriter, Beyoncé': Slayer Guitarist Defends Taylor Swift's Songwriting Over Beyonce's

Gary Holt, the Slayer guitarist recently appeared on Scandalous Podcast and shared his thoughts about Taylor Swift and Beyonce who are among the biggest pop music stars. Conversations have been raised by Holt’s views because they are vastly different. Holt even talks about how he does not even consider Beyonce much of a talent even though she is one of the most followed pop stars around the world.

Praising Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift came in for high praise from Gary Holt. “I love Taylor Swift. Why all the hate?” he said with admiration for her hard work and good personality. As well as acknowledging that she has talent.

He also stated “She's an extraordinarily hard worker.” He also said, “Taylor writes everything. And so, I give her credit. She's a songwriter. And some of these other people, they require massive teams of…” pointing out how she differs from other musicians who do not write their songs themselves.

Critiquing Beyoncé

On the other hand, when it comes to Beyoncé, Gary Holt criticized her by saying “Beyoncé will put out a song, and there’s 30 f****** people on it, How can 30 people write a song, all gathered together? Like you’re not a songwriter, Beyoncé.”

He questioned her about the authenticity of her songwriting. The musician did not mince his words saying that he thinks Beyoncé is the most overrated talent on Earth. According to him, she is marginally talented.

Remarks about Blue Ivy

Moreover, Holt commented on Blue Ivy Carter; daughter of Beyoncé, after she was credited with a Grammy award. He voiced his disapproval of this course of action saying “Her daughter got a songwriting credit and a Grammy because she probably threw some f****** kindergarten rhyme on one line.”

Comparing Blue Ivy to Prince in terms of Grammy wins’ amount, Gary explained that she now has one-seventh of the Grammy’s Prince, the greatest artist that ever was or ever will be, ever got.

Gary Holt's unfiltered opinions definitely fuelled controversy around the value of the voices of pop music.

