‘You're not about to…’: When Hailey Bieber recalled Justin Bieber got her THIS after she moved to NYC for the first time

Hailey Bieber, the dynamic model, has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018. The two found love and decided to get married after only a few months of dating. The Rhode founder often shared pictures with him and insights about their lives as a couple. In a 2022 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Hailey Bieber once spoke about a sweet gesture that the Baby hitmaker made for her when she first moved to New York City.

In a 2022 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Hailey Bieber discussed many things, one of which was when she moved to New York City for the first time for her modeling career and how her now-husband Justin Bieber did something sweet for her.

She said, “I vividly remember moving into the city and having my first apartment. I was out to dinner one night with Justin. And he was like, ‘So you got your own place. How's it been?' Like, ‘You got all your furniture? You have everything you need?' And I'm like, ‘Yeah, it's amazing. I love it. You know, I have a couch. It's great. I have dishes. I have spoons.’ It's a big deal.”

The Rhode founder then continued, “Everything is such a big deal. And he's like, ‘Well, that's amazing.’ Like, ‘Is there anything you don't have yet? Is there anything, like, you're missing?’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, I don't have a TV yet, but it's like, I'm going to get one. It's, like, not a big deal.' And he was like, ‘Okay, okay, cool.’ And then he was driving me home, and on the way, he was like, ‘I can't do this. We got to go to Best Buy.’ So he took me to Best Buy on the way home, and I was, like, mortified because I'm like, ‘You're not about to buy me a TV.’ And he bought me a TV. He carried it upstairs himself. He unboxed it and did the whole thing. It was really cute."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship before they married. Hailey first met the Baby hitmaker in the late aughts, and they eventually had a short romance. Fans were obsessed with their affair, despite the fact that they preferred to keep it under wraps. Justin formally married Hailey in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 in New York City, following a separation and a rapid reconciliation that resulted in a whirlwind engagement two years earlier. A year later, they married in front of friends and family in a more official ceremony.

