‘You’re Not Important’: Kaley Cuoco Shares What She Learned From Motherhood In Past Year

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared insights about how embracing motherhood changed her in the past year. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actress said that the one thing she learned after giving birth to a baby girl was that she would not want to take things personally. The 8 Simple Things actress welcomed her baby girl, Matilda, with Tommy Pelphery in March 2023.

In a conversation with US Weekly during the John Ritter Foundation event on May 9, the actress claimed that she loves living with Pelphery in a little life they have created for themselves.

What did Kaley Cuoco share about motherhood?

In a recent conversation with a media portal, Cuoco shared that one thing she learned after embracing motherhood was that it was all about the 1-year-old and what she wanted. Calling her daughter the “best thing ever,” the Meet Cute actress said, “You’re not important. Whatever a 1-year-old wants, they want. Don’t take it personally when they want Dada over Mama all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally. I learned that very quickly.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their daughter Matilda's 1st birthday in March when the actress posted a video on Instagram and described her baby as "a gift from above." The caption read, "Matilda. You are 1! Best year of our lives. You are a gift from above and have brought the deepest, perfect joy to our entire family! Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain. I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious 1 year-old forever. Thank you, Tommy Pelphery, for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She's perfect. Happy birthday, angel girl!"

Kaley Cuoco and Tommy Pelphery’s relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Tommy Pelpheri began dating in 2022. After being tight-lipped for a few months, the actress made it official on Instagram in May 2022. In an interview with USA Today, Cuoco opened up about how she met with Pelphery for the first time, and it was love at first sight for The Flight Attendant actress.

Cuoco revealed, "We have the same manager [Andrea Pett-Joseph], and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood. She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'" She further added, "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

Kaley Cuoco and Tommy entered a relationship just a few months after the Hollywood star divorced her ex-husband, Karl Cook.

The pair have been dating for a couple of years now, and welcomed a daughter, Matilda, in March 2023.

