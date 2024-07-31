'You’re One of a Kind': Chris Pratt Celebrates Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 77th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Pratt paid a heartfelt tribute to his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger on Instagram in commemoration of his 77th birthday. On Tuesday, July 30, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, celebrated the former California governor’s special day with a heartfelt note.

Chris Pratt celebrates Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday

Pratt said that he admired Schwarzenegger for being himself and was looking forward to another year of wisdom, cigars, chess games and feeding farm animals that crowded their kitchen.

Then came a black-and white photo of them playing chess, followed by a snap shot of Pratt behind Schwarzenegger who sat on a sofa chair.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Arnold! You’re one of a kind. Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen."

The last photo showed Pratt’s daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, playing in the kitchen with their grandfather.

Chris Pratt's relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter

Chris Pratt's and Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine, 34, got married in 2019. Anna Faris’ ex-husband, Pratt also shares an 11-year-old son named Jack with her.

As per People, Pratt and Katherine are expecting their third child together. They both waited eagerly as they want to grow more family members.

In a 2023 interview with the aforementioned outlet, Pratt talked about how much it meant to have Schwarzenegger’s support. He spoke about how important it was for him that he had someone like his father-in-law who had been his hero when he was growing up supporting him.

Advertisement

He said, "I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from Predator, and I loved Terminator. So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also expressed his delight at being a grandfather as it has been fun for so far. He told the outlet how he enjoyed hanging out with animals and teaching his grandkids how to feed horses to help her overcome her initial fear.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Shares PIC Of Mom-To-Be Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: See HERE