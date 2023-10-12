‘You're truly in…’: When Andrew Garfield revealed he wanted to feel ‘freedom’ and ‘sexiest’ in his Spider-Man suit

Andrew Garfield, known for his portrayal of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, brought a fresh approach to the story of the friendly neighborhood superhero, Spider-Man. The superstar, in an interview with NPR , expressed his viewpoint on the hardships faced by Peter Parker. The superstar further expressed his viewpoints on the costume of Spider-Man, and how his experience in the famous red-blue spandex suit was completely different than he imagined.

Andrew Garfield feels that Peter Parker needs to laugh

Andrew Garfield noted that Peter Parker had to go through so much in his teens. From the death of his Uncle Ben to being bitten by a radioactive spider which eventually led to his struggles of juggling between his identity as Spider-Man and Peter Parker. "When you really look at the reality of ... Peter Parker's life and the stuff that he goes through, it's a pretty serious set of circumstances that he finds himself in,” Garfield expressed.

But it looks like the superstar has come up with a solution to help Peter Parker fight through his daily chaos. Andrew Garfield underlined that Peter Parker should rely on laughter more. As per Garfield, Peter Parker, while dealing with extraordinary circumstances, must find moments to laugh, saying, "He needs to laugh, otherwise he'll just be crying all the time."

Andrew Garfield on the reality of much-wanted Spider-Man suit

While the idea of being Spider-Man might be a childhood dream come true for many, the reality of wearing the famous spandex suit is quite different. Garfield explains that wearing the suit is challenging and uncomfortable, despite its symbolic significance. He comments, "The reality of it is it's kind of that crazy-awful thing where fantasy is no longer. You're truly in spandex, which actually sucks, in reality. It's hard work being that guy; it's tough."

To overcome the challenges of donning the iconic Spider-Man suit, Andrew Garfield turned to athletes like Muhammad Ali and soccer star Ronaldo for inspiration. He aimed to capture a sense of freedom while wearing the suit, which was crucial for his performance. “I wanted to have a sense of freedom because that's part of the point of a disguise. Because it gives you anonymity, and therefore freedom. I wanted to feel sexy in it — I didn't want to feel uncomfortable and like I was adjusting all the time,” Garfield stated.

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Spider-Man showcases his dedication to the character's complexity, emphasizing not only the character’s heroic side but also the challenges of embodying such an iconic figure.

