'You're unbelievable': Zendaya's Parisian elegance in striped corset suit sets Instagram ablaze

Safe to say, Zendaya and fashion go hand in hand. Changing outfits quicker than you can blink your eye, Zendaya has us hooked and how! People were really excited about the cool outfit that Zendaya recently wore in Paris. She looked amazing in a striped corset suit by Vivienne Westwood. Fans especially loved her off-the-shoulder style and praised the actress.

Zendaya stuns in striped corset outfit in Paris

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, shared a video of the outfit on his Instagram account. The outfit was designed by Andreas Kronthaler, who was the husband and design partner of the late fashion legend Vivienne Westwood. In the video, Zendaya posed in the pantsuit in a moody bistro with French music playing in the background. She wore a leather belt to cinch the outfit together and kept her neck free of jewelry to show off the suit's cut. She had minimal makeup on and shoulder-length wavy hair, which made her look even more stylish.

Fans couldn't get enough of her look. One fan said, "oh YES. Vivienne and Z. Law, you're unbelievable", while another praised, "This is incredible. She was made for Westwood," while one commented, "Omg one of my favs. I’m obsessed."

Zendaya had a superb time in Paris, attending the Louis Vuitton show in a striking white gown with a thigh-high slit. She was front and center during the fashion show, sitting alongside other famous people like Saoirse Ronan, Jaden Smith, Ana de Armas, Cynthia Erivo, and Cate Blanchett. Zendaya always knows how to rock a stylish outfit, whether she's at a fashion show or a laid-back mood at a bistro.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's casual stroll

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the power couple, were spotted hand-in-hand during a leisurely walk in a West London park. They looked comfortable and casual in their outfits. Zendaya wore a cropped gray sweater, black pants, and Nike sneakers. Tom Holland sported a navy sweater, teal pants, and brown boots. Zendaya also carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

This outing happened shortly after the couple visited an animal shelter in London. Tom shared some cute photos of them cuddling with puppies during their visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. They both seemed to be enjoying their time with the adorable animals. The shelter expressed its gratitude for their visit, saying it was lovely to welcome them and that they learned about the shelter's work to support rescue dogs and cats. Zendaya and Tom clearly have a soft spot for furry friends.

Apart from her awe-inspiring relationship with Tom Holland, Zendaya continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, with her upcoming movies Dune: Part Two and Challenger as well as trendsetting fashion choices, making her a celebrated and versatile star.

