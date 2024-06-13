'You're Wasting Your Life': Khloé Kardashian Teases Kendall Jenner, Urges Sister To Embrace Wilder Side

Khloé Kardashian jokingly imagined swapping lives with her sister Kendall Jenner, the only sibling without children. Khloé, known for her sharp sense of humor, joked on a recent episode of 'The Kardashians' about how she would handle Kendall's life as a supermodel, free of the daily demands of being a parent as per PEOPLE.

Embracing supermodel status

Khloé enthusiastically discussed stepping into Kendall's shoes in a hypothetical 'Freaky Friday' scenario inspired by Kourtney Kardashian's previous Halloween costume as pregnant Kim Kardashian. She joked, "I'm going to be a supermodel, going around town hooking up with this person — not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that — hooking up with every f---ing person."

As a mother of two, Khloé shared about Kendall's freedom from the daily routines of childcare. "Drunk as a skunk, no kids, no responsibilities," she exclaimed, painting a picture of carefree indulgence that contrasted starkly with her own hectic lifestyle. Despite her sarcasm, Khloé recognized Kendall's responsible lifestyle and joked, "She definitely doesn't do any of those things, and that's why she's wasting her life."

Celebrity lifestyle and personal choices

The Kardashian-Jenner family dynamics are frequently seen in the public eye, with playful banter and humorous exchanges being a trademark of their interactions. Khloé's lighthearted commentary reflects her close bond with her sisters, who take such jokes in stride despite their hectic schedules.

Advertisement

In the world of celebrity, perceptions of freedom and responsibility can differ greatly. Khloé's thoughts on Kendall's lifestyle highlight the Kar-Jenner family's diverse paths, with each sister navigating fame and personal fulfillment in their own unique way. Kendall, who is well-known for her successful modeling career and public persona, has a strong presence in the family.

Aside from joking, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for spending time together and bonding. Kim Kardashian recently shared photos from a Janet Jackson concert, capturing moments of happiness and sisterly bonding. Fans appreciate these glimpses into their personal lives, which show their relationships outside of the glitz and glamour of their public personas.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Chooses Actress With 'Nice Forehead' For Her Biopic Role; Details Inside