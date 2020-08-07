YouTube celebrity Jake Paul's California mansion raided by FBI agents in connection with ongoing investigation

According to reports by TMZ, YouTuber Jake Paul’s Calabasas property is being searched by FBI on unknown grounds. Scroll down for details.

Jake Paul‘s home in the Calabasas neighbourhood of California is currently being searched by the FBI and they have issued a warrant to do so, TMZ reports. The 23-year-old YouTuber’s home is in the middle of the search though it is unclear why authorities are searching his property at this time. It is reported that Paul was not home during this morning’s FBI search.

This is not the first time Jake has found himself in hot water; Most recently, he defended himself for partying amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He also recently denied being part of the looting that was occurring earlier during the pandemic.

Post the search, TMZ spoke to Jake‘s attorney, Richard Schonfeld and he said: “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake‘s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”

According to a source who was nearby at the time, the investigation required an impressive amount of force. The source told TMZ that “a small militia left his pad in armoured trucks…it looks like a mini military parade, with several guys wearing SWAT and/or tactical gear hanging off the sides…in addition to whoever was inside. By our count, there seems to have been at least 20 people or so on the ground executing the search warrant — which makes ya wonder what the hell Jake might be mixed up in if anything at all.”

Stay tuned as we find out more about this situation as it unfolds.

