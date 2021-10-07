YouTube permanently REMOVES R Kelly’s official channels post singer’s sex trafficking conviction

YouTube has permanently removed two of the disgraced singer R Kelly’s channels from their platform following his sex trafficking conviction last week. The content creation platform has even suspended the singer from creating new channels in the future. However, his previous music hasn’t been banned from the platform.

According to Variety, YouTube will still offer R Kelly’s music catalogue on YouTube music, but his channels RKellyTV, with 3.5 million subscribers, and RKellyVevo with 1.6 million subscribers have been banned from the platform owing to a violation of its terms of service. YouTube also shares a message of anyone who tries to click on videos from these channels. “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated,” the message reads.

For the unversed, R Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering and eight charges of an anti-sex trafficking law. The singer will also face 10 years of prison time and his final sentence will be passed on May 4, 2022. However, despite his previous label Sony Music’s RCA Records parting ways with him, the majority of his work remains under them which is available in various music streaming services.

According to a memo by YouTube VP of legal Nicole Alston, reported by Bloomberg, via Variety, “Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm.” The memo also explains YouTube’s stance stating that the video platform has taken the action to “protect” their users. Similarly, Kelly’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts have also been disabled post his sex trafficking conviction.

The platform also mentioned its “creator responsibility guidelines” amid banning R Kelly’s channels.

