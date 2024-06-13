YouTube Star Ben Potter Aka Comicstorian’s Cause Of Death Revealed; DEETS Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

The untimely tragic death of Comicstorian Ben Potter left the netizens in shock! His wife announced the news on his channel and mentioned the cause of death as “an unfortunate accident.” Two days after the announcement, the details of his death have been uncovered.

What caused Comicstorian’s sudden demise?

The Colorado State Patrol revealed in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly that Potter got killed in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday, June 8. “The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate,” the statement explained.

When Potter continued to cross over the road paralleling the interstate, he collided, and his vehicle “rolled multiple times.”

He was the single passenger in the car, and no other vehicles or victims were involved. Despite wearing a seatbelt during the accident, the internet fame succumbed to his injuries from the crash at the scene of the incident. CSP revealed that an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and high speed or impairment has been ruled out as a reason.

Friends and family pay tribute to Potter

His wife Nathalie paid tribute to her late husband in a lengthy post and promised to continue his legacy to keep the memories of her “superhero” alive. “To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine,” she wrote.

Comictrorian has been working on his channel for the past 10 years, posting more than 4000 videos and garnering 3 million subscribers on YouTube. His wife and the Comicstorian team want to continue telling “great stories” and treasure his legacy.

Comic book author Scott Snyder also mourned his friend with a heartfelt tribute. "Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around,” he wrote on X.