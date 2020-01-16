YouTube star PewDiePie declares hiatus with his LAST video: 'It's been real, but I'm out'; Fans heartbroken

Acclaimed YouTube star PewDiePie announced his hiatus. The YouTuber shared a video titled It's been real, but I'm out! to announce his break.

YouTube star PewDiePie released his last video on the online streaming platform and kissed his fans goodbye. The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, shot to fame following his video game commentaries. The YouTuber's success reached to a height where he became the most subscribed YouTube handle and the highest-earning YouTuber. However, last year, the 30-year-old confessed that he was going to take a break from making videos. Now, he took to his handle and revealed that the video he was posting would be his last video.

PewDiePie confessed he did not want to take a break from the platform but he felt it was time to step away from the channel which gave him all the fame. “The truth is, I don’t wanna go on break. The truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. I need to do this, so one last LWIAY!” PewDiePie said. Pouring himself a drink, he thanked his Bro Amry or the "9-year-olds" as he calls them. "I want to say thank you for watching my videos, it makes me happy. Cheers to you."

"One thing I really realized is like, I love making videos, and I love interacting with you guys. It’s really fun. But I think this year, there’s just been so much piling up that I’m like, ‘I should probably just cool down for a bit.’ And then, we’ll come back with 10,000 percent!” he added.

Watch his video below:

The announcement left fans heartbroken. They took to Twitter to express their thoughts on his announcement.

Been watching #pewdiepie almost everyday since 2014. Not gonna lie, it's really going to feel different without his daily uploads. 100% gonna miss this crazy dude. Hope you have a wonderful break, Felix. Just come back one day for your 9-year-olds #pewdiepiebreak pic.twitter.com/BYqcRsLkjr — ROdeliNA (@RhonaBelleDoll) January 15, 2020

bye pewdiepie,

its been a great 10 yrs, take rest now.

its the last video guys – lwiay pic.twitter.com/IHbqv2nNLr — ravenous (@tempurapops) January 15, 2020

Pewdiepie: I'm taking a break

Me: pic.twitter.com/7dXSBvKR0h — Matt Roskin (@matt_roskin) January 15, 2020

Credits :YouTube

