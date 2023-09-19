YouTube suspends Russell Brand's monetization amid assault accusations; Read INSIDE

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Days after the news of the series of accusations against Russell Brand came out, one more company decided to pull the plug and dissociate with the actor. This news concerns YouTube and the channel that Russel has been running for all this time. YouTube has taken a significant step by suspending comedian Russell Brand's ability to monetize his channel on the platform, as per BBC. This decision follows the serious accusations of rape and sexual assault leveled against Brand by multiple women. Here is everything to know about it.

YouTube suspends Russell's monetization

YouTube announced the suspension of Brand's channel from the YouTube partner program, effectively prohibiting him from earning revenue from his videos on the platform. The 48-year-old comedian and actor faces allegations of rape, assault, and emotional abuse spanning the years 2006 to 2013, during a period when he enjoyed immense fame while working with organizations like the BBC, Channel 4, and appearing in Hollywood films. Brand vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that all his relationships were consensual.

The Metropolitan Police in London confirmed that they have received an allegation of sexual assault dating back to 2003 in Soho, central London. However, as of now, no formal investigation has been initiated into the case. The suspension of Brand's ability to generate income from his YouTube channel represents a substantial financial setback for the comedian. YouTube compensates content creators by sharing a portion of the advertising revenue generated alongside their videos, making it a potentially lucrative endeavor.

With over 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Brand's channel has been a significant platform for his content. While he had recently shifted some of his videos to the alternative platform Rimble, it is considered niche and unlikely to generate substantial revenue. All updates from this story will be mentioned in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

