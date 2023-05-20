YouTuber Hank Green: What is Hodgkin's lymphoma? Here's everything you need to know about the recent diagnosis

Popular and veteran YouTuber Hank Green, who is known for being the founder of the annual fan convention VidCon has shared an update with his fans and supporters in regard to his health. Keep reading to know more details about what happened to the 43-year-old.

What happened to YouTuber Hank Green?

Green, who is the brother of popular author John Green and is a bestselling author himself, posted a health update video on YouTube on Friday, May 19. He revealed that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy for treatment. "So, I've got cancer," he captioned the video 13-minute 48 seconds long video. If you are a friend of mine and you're like 'Why am I hearing about this in a YouTube video' I'm sorry about that," the popular vlogger wrote in the description box.

"I spread the news a bit, but I figured I'd let this do some of the heavy lifting for me. Also, when I recorded this email, I didn't have my full schedule, but now I do. My first treatment begins... drumroll please, literally as this video goes live," he added. Green continued, "So, there's a very good chance that I'm reading the comments right now while getting my first round of chemotherapy" referring to his treatment process.

"I've also gotten my PET/CT which showed that the cancer has not spread anywhere from its original location in my left armpit/chest area, which is very good news. This sucks so bad, but I'm already learning so much... mostly about myself," he concluded the description. In the video, he revealed how he first noticed that his lymph nodes were big and so he decided to go to the doctor. The ultrasound scans ended up looking "suspicious for lymphoma," which was later officially confirmed in a biopsy.

What is Hodgkin's lymphoma?

Green said that Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system but the good news is it's one of the most treatable cancers. This disease causes the white blood cells to grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growth throughout the body. Green revealed he had risk factors for lymphoma, including past medications, an autoimmune disorder, and also the fact that he had mono when he was a child.

He also said that he has a friend who beat the same type of cancer which makes it easier for him to ask the many questions he has in mind since the diagnosis. Green further explained that the treatment includes a system of chemotherapies which he is going to start very soon. He added that he is "not looking forward to it" but is looking forward to "starting on the path." He explained that prognosis is very good for people with Hodgkin's lymphoma and his disease was thankfully caught in its early stages.

