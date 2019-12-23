YouTuber Logan Paul addresses alleged sex tape leak; responds to rumours on Twitter

Logan Paul jokingly replied to one comment saying that he will release the alleged video if his tweet attracted 100,000 retweets.

Popular US-based YouTuber Logan Paul is under fire yet again as reports of a sex tape involving him seem to have surfaced online. The 24-year-old YouTuber, however, is taking it all in his stride as he responded to the rumours on Twitter. Paul jokingly replied to one comment saying that he will release the alleged video if his tweet attracted 100,000 retweets. A video has been making the rounds which shows the YouTube star in an intimate act with another man. While many have come to the conclusion that one of the men involved is Paul, he hasn't issued a clarification but clearly is enjoying all the attention.

Taking to Twitter, Logan had some hilarious tweets to share. He wrote, "100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape." Another NSFW tweet read, "when click bait turns to dick bait." Paul also dragged makeup YouTube personality James Charles in it and said, "james charles ur next." Charles quipped back saying,“Sorry bro I only go for straight guys,” He also shared a video of drinking water and wrote, 'how im drinking water from now on."

Check out Logan's tweets below:

100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

james charles ur next — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

when click bait turns to dick bait — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

how im drinking water from now on pic.twitter.com/h7IGzVJjnS — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

According to a report in ET Canada, Paul’s alleged leak tape is one of many leaked tapes this week including DaBaby and A$AP Rocky. Paul who has a massive following of 20 million YouTube subscribers has never been far from controversy. Earlier this year in January, he sparked outrage when he revealed that he plans to "go gay for a month" and then "swing back".

Read More