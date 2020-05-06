YouTuber Logan Paul admits he is dating model Josie Canseco; Reveals he saw her for first time at an LA circle

Logan Paul reveals he is dating Josie Canseco and recalls where he saw her for the first time.

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco are officially a thing! Hear it from the horse's mouth himself. In his interview with ET's Katie Krause, the 25-year-old YouTuber admitted that he is dating model, Josie Canseco. "It’s just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl," he revealed when he was asked about his quarantine life. When further asked about who is the girl, Logan Paul did not shy away from admitting that he is in a relationship with Josie Canseco.

Logan Paul also revealed how he met Josie for the first time and how they started dating. The American YouTuber recalled, "It was a crossing of L.A. circles. She’s over here and I’m over there and we crossed circles one night…it’s f–king serious. It’s pretty serious. Yeah." He met her at an LA circle and it sounds nothing less than a Hollywood romantic flick. It seems like it was love at first sight for Logan but the two were spotted holding hands with each other in public in January at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

The American YouTuber had previously spoken to ET what he would like to have in his ideal partner. The right person doesn't have to check off all the boxes on your checklist, Logan Paul believes. "Relationships are about compromise. If you have a checklist and the person you're with checks off all those boxes, good for you. I envy that person. That is insane." Talking about Josie, he said, "I think the idea is to get in a relationship and grow with the person as they develop traits you are attracted to. She definitely checks out the majority for sure. Just like me, we both have stuff to work on."

