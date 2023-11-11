'You've got one more wedding inside you?': Kim Kardashian on wanting to remain single for two years amidst Odell Beckham Jr. dating rumors

While she hasn't been lucky in relationships, Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of learnings and has finally managed to reach a calm place in her life. After divorcing Kanye West last year, the 43-year-old opened up about her personal life, being single, and what her future potentially holds. Here's what the reality star revealed while the latest rumors suggest she's dating Odell Beckham Jr. and spending time getting to know the wide receiver.

The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian about singlehood for two years

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder talked about the comment she previously made about staying single for two years. She chatted with her hairstylist and longtime friend Chris Appleton before his wedding to The White Lotus star Lukas Gage. "So you think you've got one more wedding inside you?" he asked. "I don't know, I think I go back and forth," Kardashian replied. "This is the best you've ever been," Appleton stated.

He added that she is in control of everything, has the kids and her business down, and is in a good, happy place. She agreed and talked about being in a calm place in her life. "So maybe that's when it’s good to invite energy [in]," she mused. During a confessional, Kim was asked about her previous comment that said she wanted to remain single for two long years.

Kim Kardashian and Odelle Beckham Jr. dating rumors

Kardashian forgot that she had said something like that but was reminded it happened around a year ago. "Okay, so I've got a year to go. I think that will be really good for me. [I'm] not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!" she joked. This comes amidst rumors that she's dating Odell Beckham Jr. at the moment. Recent reports claimed that the two were getting cozy at his 31st birthday party but there has been no confirmation as such.

The rumors first started back in September, when it was reported that the Skkns founder and star and the football player had been casually hanging out together. He was previously in a relationship with model Lauren Wood. They have a son together named Zydn who was born in February last year. Despite recent reports, other sources have claimed that Kardashian and the NFL player were only platonic. The two have not commented on their equation.

A new episode of The Kardashians becomes available to stream on Hulu every Thursday. The currently airing fourth season premiered on September 28, 2023, and has released seven episodes as of now. The eighth and next episode of the popular reality series titled Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven will be available for streaming on November 16, 2023.

