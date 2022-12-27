Yuji Nunokawa dies at 75: All you need to know about the Naruto Producer

In an official statement on Monday, 26 December 2022, Studio Pierrot confirmed the sad demise of Yuji Nunokawa, the creator of the famous Manga series 'Naruto', on December 25, 2022, at 75. Reports claim that Yuji Nunokawa's family will soon hold a special service as a tribute which will be followed by a memorial service by the studio. The founder and president of Studio Pierrot, which is a renowned Japanese animation studio, Yuji Nunokawa had a career that spans multiple decades.

Yuji Nunokawa, the founder of Studio Pierrot suddenly passed away at the age of 75. The sad news was confirmed by the animation company Studio Pierrot’s official Twitter account. Here is the official statement Studio Pierrot translated into English.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Yuji Nunokawa, the former Chairman and the Supreme Adviser of Pierrot Mr. Nunokawa passed away on December 25th. He was 75. He will be sorely missed for his leadership, commitment, and passion”

Cause of Yuji Nunokawa Death

While the announcement did not reveal any cause of death, reports suggest that Yuji Nunokawa suddenly passed away at his home.

About Yuji Nunokawa

Born on February 11, 1947, in Sakata City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Yuji Nunokawa passed away on December 25, 2022. He was the founder and president of Studio Pierrot which is a famous Japanese animation studio that has been known to produce a number of hit animations for television and films. Nunokawa famously founded Studio Pierrot in 1979 and transformed it into a leading anime production company. Nunokawa has previously revealed "pierrot" refers to a French clown which reflects the man’s love for the circus. In fact, the studio's logo famously features a smiling face of a clown.

Yuji Nunokawa - Career Highlights

If you have been following the world of anime, you’d be well aware of Nunokawa’s work and how he shaped the studio Pierrot. Throughout his career, the man has showcased his multiple skills as a producer, director, and creator. In fact, it is safe to say, Nunokawa had a huge role in Pierrot’s success. When it comes to his career highlights, he served as an executive producer for the beloved Naruto franchise. Apart from Naruto, Yuji Nunokawa also contributed to the production of Bleach films and fan-favorite series like Yu Yu Hakusho and Urusei Yatsura.

Additionally, Yuji Nunokawa is best known for his work as a director in the 1973 TV series Casshan (1973) which aired from 1973 to 1974. They received an IMDb rating of 7.6. Other prominent works by him include, the production of Fumi Hirano in Urusei Yatsura aired from 1981 to 1983 and had an IMDb rating of 7.5, the production of Ninja Robots aired from 1985 to 1986 and had an IMDb rating of 8.4, the production of Bleach: Memories of Nobody that aired in 2006 and had an IMDb rating of 7.1. Other famous productions by

Productions by Yuji Nunokawa include-

Road to Ninja - Naruto the Movie (2012)

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (2010)

Bleach: Fade to Black, I Call Your Name (2008)

Bleach the Movie 2: The Diamond Dust Rebellion (2007)

Bleach: Memories of Nobody (2006)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Midori Days (2004)

Hikaru no Go (2001)

Fushigi Yûgi: The Mysterious Play - Eikoden (2001)

Kaze No Yojimbo (2001)

Kaze No Yojimbo

Kogepan (2001)

Saiyuki: Requiem - The Motion Picture (2001)

Ghost Stories (2000)

Tenamonya Voyagers (1999)

About Nunokawa’s Pierrot Studio

Studio Pierrot was officially established by Yuji Nunokawa Studio Pierrot in May 1979. The studio assembled talent from Mushi Productions and Tatsunoko Productions. While it debuted in the year the 1980s, the Pierrot studio finally managed to earn after 10 years of consistency in 1992 when Yu Yu Hakusho made a debut. While Pierrot was a well-established name in the world of animation, in October 2002, when the fan-favorite series Naruto debuted in the studio success was unstoppable. Recently, the studio has won awards for Black Clover and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Famous Anime by Pierrot Studio

Nunokawa’s Pierrot Studio has delivered a number of hit anime including Urusei Yatsura, Naruto, Bleach, Creamy Mami, Yu Yu Hakusho, Tokyo Mew Mew, Great Teacher Onizuka, and Kimagure Orange Road.

Yuji Nunokawa's contribution to Japanese Animation

Apart from the Pierrot Studio, Yuji Nunokawa also served as a founding member of The Association of Japanese Animations. As of now, the association runs Suginami Animation Museum, publishes annual reports, and actively collaborates with the Ministry of Economy and Trade. Apart from that, Yuji Nunokawa also served as a Vice-Chairman before he finally became the appointed chairman. Yuji Nunokawa's contributions to the world of anime had no end, he even established NUROANI Juku which served as a platform to educate and teach young animators, producers, planners, as well as directors. The icon collaborated with animators including Noriyuki Abe, Kazunori Mizuno, and Atsushi Wakabayashi, and in fact, taught at his institution until his very last days. Yuji Nunokawa’s sudden demise was definitely a shock to the world of Anime.