Yummy singer Justin Bieber draws hairstyle inspiration from THIS 90s Brad Pitt movie as he grows out his hair

Justin Bieber recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about his new hairstyle. The singer revealed following the footsteps of Brad Pitt from the early 90s.

Justin Bieber is taking fashion cues from Brad Pitt! The Yummy singer recently made his way on the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer stepped on the stage sporting a blue bennie gifted by the talk show host. Before they could dive into the conversation, Ellen noticed the singer has grown his hair out during his quarantine. Justin informed Ellen that he's aiming at a particular Brad movie look from the 90s. The singer joking revealed he is aiming for Brad's look in Legends of the Fall.

In the 1994 movie, the international actor was seen flaunting long blonde tresses. The movie, also starring Anthony Hopkins, Henry Thomas and Aidan Quinn, won Brad nomination at the Golden Globe Awards. Bringing back memories of the movie, Justin said, "Hey, my hair's getting kinda long, huh?" before adding, "I'm growing it out. Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for." Ellen offered a suggestion that Justin could pull off the shoulder length and sport ponytails. "I could," Justin pondered.

While we wait to see if Justin carries a ponytail in his future outings, the singer spoke about his plans of having a baby with Hailey Bieber. The topic came up when Ellen asked, "How many kids are you going to have and when?" Justin replied, "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

