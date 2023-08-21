'Yummy things are on the way': Hailey Bieber dons red swimsuit as she teases new 'strawberry girl' product while rubbishing pregnancy rumors

Hailey Bieber has been evolving her skincare and fashion game with time and her latest introduction of the 'strawberry girl summer' trend picked up pace and went viral on the Internet. The model posted several pictures of herself flaunting her flushed and natural-looking makeup as well as her strawberry-themed nails and netizens absolutely cannot get enough of the fruity-fresh look. Hailey has now revealed why she was teasing the look.

Hailey Bieber dons red swimsuit, teases 'strawberry girl' product

The socialite founded her beauty and skincare brand Rhode last year and months after she celebrated its one-year anniversary, Hailey has a new product all set to launch. The 26-year-old, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, teased a new strawberry girl-influenced product and fans are ecstatic about it. "[strawberry emoji] season. new treats are on the way [car emoji]," the official Instagram account for Rhode posted with a summery picture of Hailey.

ALSO READ: 'You're a bit of a hypocrite man': Did Justin Bieber marry wife Hailey thinking it'll fix all his life problems? Find out

Hailey Bieber rubbishes pregnancy rumors in Rhode promo image

The image features her posing next to a red car with a Rhode license plate as she basks in the sun. Hailey flaunts her toned body and abs in the image as she dons a gingham bikini top and a high-waisted red bikini bottom. The promotional image is also quite a subtle effort at dispelling the pregnancy rumors that have plagued the Internet just like every year.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Hailey Bieber's 'strawberry girl' product tease

The picture sees Hailey leaning against the red Corvette with her short hair flying as she poses with her side profile glowing with the subtle' strawberry girl' look. It includes blush, highlight, and flaunting her freckles. "Yummy things are on the way," she wrote on her story next to the post. Meanwhile, one user wrote, "We're all ready our strawberry summer girl." Another further said, "Strawberry emoji has become my favorite now."

A third replied, "I CANNOT WAIT FOR THE NEW RHODE ERA." A fourth expressed, "OMG RHODE STRAWBERRY SEASON HIIII." A fifth felt, "Strawberry season is the best season!" While one user responded, "HAILEY RHODE BALDWIN BIEBER U ARE EVERYTHING," another hoped, "STRAWBERRY LIP TREATMENT IS VERY CLOSE!" A third was supportive, Let's goooooo Hailsss we know you're going to killlll it perfectly."

Meanwhile, Hailey re-shared the images of her teasing the strawberry-themed product on her Instagram story. The pictures include the images she had shared over the last few weeks including her nails, phone cover, and strawberry Rhode stickers. The model also shared a TikTok compilation of herself talking about the glazed donut skin trend which equals a fresh, hydrated, moisturized, and luminous look. Hailey has repeatedly mentioned its importance.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber flaunts new hair color on date with husband Justin, wears oversized t-shirt amidst pregnancy rumors