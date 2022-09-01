Yung Gravy defends Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling after VMAs date: She’s newly single and living her life

Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling recently made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside her new date, Yung Gravy. The duo also packed on the PDA during their red carpet appearance together and ever since, Easterling has been trending with netizens commenting about how TikTok star Addison Rae would react to the same. Defending Easterling, rapper Yung Gravy recently posted a tweet.

The rapper responded to a tweet from user who posted a video of Gravy and Easterling sharing a kiss which was captioned as, "We would not want to be @AddisonRae today as she’s trending alongside her mom @sherinicolee [eyes emoji] Sheri is causing quite the internet stir after attending the @vmas as @yunggravy‘s date and showing lots of PDA on the red carpet."

Replying to the Twitter account, Gravy defended Sheri and wrote, "she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol." The duo's red carpet appearance made quite a stir and recently singer Dionne Warwick also commented on the same although she expressed her confusion about Yung Gravy's stage name, the rapper is originally named Matthew Raymond Hauri.

As for Easterling's ex-husband and Addison Rae's father Monty Lopez, he reacted to Sheri's VMAs appearance on Instagram and maintained that he was not bothered by it. Rae's family has been hitting the headlines recently after her father's cheating allegations made the news. Monty was allegedly in a relationship with a 25-year-old woman named Renee Ash. Following the same, both Addison and her mother unfollowed him on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Amid Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy's VMAs date, daughter Addison Rae 'mortified' by ongoing family drama?