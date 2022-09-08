Zac Efron addresses rumours of him undergoing plastic surgery; Explains his facial transformation
Zac Efron broke his silence regarding the rumours that he underwent plastic surgery last year.
Zac Efron has finally explained the truth behind the rumours about him undergoing plastic surgery last year. The rumours about his jawline looking different surfaced last April, with many alleging he looked like he has gotten cosmetic surgery in an Earth Day PSA. In his recent interview with Men's Health though, the actor has spoken the truth about his facial transformation.
Admitting that his face has changed over the years, the Baywatch star explained that it was mainly after he fell over at his home and broke his jaw in November 2013 making his face and jaw muscles have to work extra hard. The actor further also revealed that he had to see a physical therapist to help him recover from the injury. Speaking about the masseter muscles, the actor added, "The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big."
Zac further also admitted that after netizens couldn't stop discussing his transformation, it was his mom who told him about the plastic surgery rumours. Speaking to Men's Health, he said, "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do. I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work."
In the same interview, Efron also spoke about the impact of Baywatch on his life as he spoke about the body image issues he faced while working on the film. The actor revealed that he started to develop insomnia and fell into a "pretty bad depression" for a long time while trying to be in shape.
