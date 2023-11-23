Zac Efron admits 'biggest injury' he got filming Iron Claw was to his ego; Here's why?

Zac Efron, renowned for his versatile roles, recently shared a unique perspective on his latest film, The Iron Claw. Following the movie's premiere at The Ritz Carlton in Dallas, Texas, the actor humorously revealed that the most significant injury he endured during the filming wasn't physical but rather a blow to his ego as shot for the film in mostly speedos.

In a candid moment during a press conference, as per PEOPLE , Zac Efron, who portrays pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw, opened up about the unexpected challenge he faced – donning a Speedo or trunks during the film. The actor, when questioned about “the biggest injury” undertaken while shooting the film, shared the surreal experience of entering the Sportatorium in Kevin's wrestling costume, surrounded by a massive crowd and blinding lights, which damaged his ego the most.

He shared, “It was the very first time that I had to enter the Sportatorium in Kevin's full costume, which was just, frankly, a Speedo, or trunks. And everybody was out there, there was this huge crowd and the lights were on. I just remember in that moment thinking, how the hell did I end up here? What is going on? This is Magic Mike. At that moment I was frozen in time just going: This is it. This is the end. How did you get here? What choices have you made?” To this, the Writer-director Sean Durkin humorously stated, “We just wanted to celebrate you guys' beautiful thighs.”

The Iron Claw castmates shared their battle scars during the shoot

While Zac Efron's ego took center stage in the injury department, the rest of the cast had their share of physical challenges. Jeremy Allen White, portraying Kerry Von Erich, downplayed his wrestling sequences' impact, describing the aftermath as "nothing catastrophic. The worst of it was waking up a little sore." Harris Dickinson, the actor behind David Von Erich, lightened the mood by revealing his most dramatic injury occurred off-set – a tongue-biting incident at a barbecue restaurant. “I bit my tongue at a barbecue restaurant,” he stated.

Zac Efron's revelation about the 'biggest injury' being to his ego adds a delightful twist to the narrative of "The Iron Claw. As the film explores the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, it is scheduled to be released on 22 December 2023.

