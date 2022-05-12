Zac Efron admits he would happily return for a High School Musical reboot movie: I hope it happens

Zac Efron has stated that he is open to returning to the High School Musical series and would gladly return for a reboot film. In the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie, Efron played Troy Bolton, a high school basketball star turned musical lead. The actor reprised his role as Troy in the film's sequel, High School Musical 2, in 2007, and in the trilogy's last instalment, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, in 2008.

The original movie, which also starred Vanessa Hudgens, became a cultural phenomenon. The series is still going strong today, thanks to Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. However, according to the New York Post, Efron expressed excitement about returning to the series while promoting Firestarter ahead of its May 13th release. The actor claimed in the interview that he would happily return to the High School Musical series if the chance to rejoin and work with the original crew arose.

Zac said as per E! News, "Of course. I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Meanwhile, Efron, like fellow castmates Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, has moved on from his Disney Channel Original Movie beginnings to a variety of roles and projects, and he shows no signs of slowing down, recently voicing his dreams for a part in the MCU. Longtime fans who grew up with High School Musical will be heartened to learn not just that Efron looks back favourably on his time, but that he is open to returning.

