Zac Efron almost DIES while filming in Papua New Guinea after contracting a deadly infection; Deets Inside

Zac Efron was in Papua New Guinea filming his new docuseries. The actor reportedly contracted a deadly disease that forced him to fly down to Australia.

It is a horrific piece of news to end the final weekend of 2019 with. Baywatch star Zac Efron has a near-death experience during the filming of an upcoming survival documentary in Papua New Guinea. The 32-year-old former Disney star was in the eastern part of the world for the shoot of his special series when he began showing symptoms of a "form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection" just days before Christmas. However, The Sunday Telegraph reports that things took a turn for the worse and Efron was flown down to Australia immediately for treatment.

Efron was reportedly flown to Brisbane on a "life-or-death flight." The Greatest Showman actor was accompanied by medical professionals on the flight. The report added that upon his arrival in Brisbane, he was admitted in St Andrews War Memorial Hospital. He was treated for several days before was given all the clearance and allowed to fly back to the US for Christmas. Efron is reportedly "in a stable condition" now.

Efron is believed to have touched down PNG earlier this month. The actor was filming for a docuseries titled Killing Zac Efron. The Hollywood Reporter had previously revealed that the show sees Efron venturing into some of the deepest jungles "of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days."

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits," Efron had said in a statement in November.

We hope Efron has a fast recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron all set to star in King of the Jungle; Details Inside

Read More