Zac Efron and Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares call it quits after 10 months of dating?

According to reports via Daily Telegraph, Zac Efron and Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares may have gone their separate ways after dating for 10 months.

According to new reports, Zac Efron and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares have broken up after about ten months of dating. The 33-year-old actor and Vanessa were first linked in 2020, and the first time we got a report about them was back in September. Now, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that they split. Zac‘s reps have not publicly commented on the report, and it’s unclear if it’s true at this time.

The last photos we have of Zac and Vanessa together are from back in January of 2021 during their beach day. Zac has been filming Down to Earth with Zac Efron, his Netflix show, for months in Australia, where he met Vanessa.

Back in October 2020, Efron‘s close friend opened up and shared some details about the actor’s star-studded birthday party in October and his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. “She’s lovely. [He] couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl,” Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands said of Vanessa on his show Kyle and Jackie O. “He absolutely loves Australia. Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

Vanessa also threw Zac a surprise party recently and Kyle spilt some details. “I’m not going to go through every single person [at the party],” he said, “but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd.” “She knew everything,” he said of Vanessa planning the event. “She put the whole thing together. She’s a sweetheart.”

