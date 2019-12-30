Zac Efron breaks his silence over contracting a deadly disease in Papua New Guinea: Thanks for all the love

Zac Efron took to Instagram and confirm he had fallen sick during the filming of his upcoming survival docuseries Killing Zac Efron. The Baywatch star assured fans that he was doing better.

News broke out over the weekend revealing that Baywatch star Zac Efron almost died after he contracted a disease during his recent visit to Papua New Guinea. The actor was on the east side of the world to film his upcoming survival documentary titled Killing Zac Efron. Soon after the news about his health made the headlines, Efron took to Instagram to share details about his current health condition. The actor shared a picture from his recent visit to confirm that he is better.

The High School Musical alum shared a picture he took with the children in the country to confirm that he did fall sick during his stay in the country. Although he did not delve into the details, Efron thanked everyone for their love, wishes and concern. "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," Efron wrote.

The Sunday Telegraph was the first to inform fans that the 32-year-old actor was admitted flown to Brisbane on a "life-or-death flight." The Greatest Showman actor was admitted in St Andrews War Memorial Hospital where he was treated before he got all the clearance to head back to the US for Christmas. Efron confirmed he was home and recovering. "I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" he said.

