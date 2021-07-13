Zac Efron busts out his grandpa from a senior living facility to watch a football game with him; WATCH

Zac Efron recently broke out his grandfather out of a senior living facility to catch the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship with him. Scroll down to see how he pulled it off.

Actor Zac Efron recently took his grandpa for a fun day out along with his brother Dylan Efron! The 33-year-old HSM actor shared a hilarious clip of him and his brother sneaking into their grandfather Hal‘s senior living facility and breaking him out. “I’m going to bust grandpa out of here,” Zac says at the start of the video before donning a mask.

The actor is then seen sneaking through the halls before lifting a key card from the back of a chair, which he uses to gain access to his grandpa’s room. “Let’s get out of here!” Hal tells the camera. Zac, Dylan and their grandpa all manage to make it out of the building and the clip ends with the trio watching the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship together. The actor even shared a video of the day on his Instagram, you can see it here.

On the personal front, Zac recently broke up with his girlfriend of almost a year. Radio personality Kyle Sandilands, recently revealed that Zac told him he split from his girlfriend of ten months, Vanessa Valladares. “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kyle said during his radio program, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It’s only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways.” Kyle added, “[There was] no drama, but it’s done.” The 33-year-old actor and Vanessa were first linked in 2020, and the first time we got a report about them was back in September 2020.

