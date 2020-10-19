Zac Efron celebrates 33rd bday with GF Vanessa Valladares in Australia; Couple living together in Byron Bay?

According to recent reports Zac Efron who celebrated his 33rd birthday with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and other famous friends, is looking to settle down in the land down under with Vanessa.

Heartthrob Zac Efron is celebrating his birthday in Australia! The Baywatch actor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday (October 18) with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and tons of famous friends in Australia. In pics obtained by The Daily Mail, Zac and his new girlfriend arrived at a party in Byron Bay along with guests including Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s dad Craig Hemsworth, tennis-pro Pat Rafter, radio host Kyle Sandilands and The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh.

“Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend,” a source shared with People magazine. “Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

News of Zac‘s relationship broke early last month after they were spotted enjoying a brunch date together. The two reportedly first met in June when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store. According to sources close to the couple, Zac is looking into settling into Byron Bay, while he’s been house hunting for months.

