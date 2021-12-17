Zac Efron dating again after split with Vanessa Valladares; HSM star seeing THIS Selling Sunset alum?

Zac Efron is reportedly back in the dating game and is seeing The Selling Sunset star–Amanza Smith!! Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted the duo hanging out in Vegas while the pair were in town for UFC 269. In a picture posted by Tarek El Moussa on Instagram, Efron and Smith could be seen cuddled up, leading some fans to wonder whether the pair has a romantic connection.

While the duo would add to the list of offbeat couples that got together this year, it’s uncertain if the duo is actually together. According to TMZ, Efron just happened to be at the same dinner as Smith and he’s not dating her.

Moreover, Smith seems to be dating Jason Oppenheim, her boss the Oppenheim Group cofounder. While Efron on his part hasn’t been linked to anyone since his split from Vanessa Valladares earlier this year. In April, US Weekly confirmed that the duo called it quits after 10 months of dating. Zac’s pal Kyle Sandilands also commented on the breakup and said: “It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent, but they’ve gone their separate ways. … No drama, but it’s done.”

Valladares, 26, and the former Disney celeb met in June 2020 at Australia’s Byron Bay General Store, where the social media influencer worked at the time. The following month, they were spotted together for the first time. Shortly after their split, a source told US Weekly why the loved up couple parted ways. “Zac is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to make a clean break. He felt it was best to end this now.”

