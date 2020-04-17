  1. Home
Zac Efron DISAPPOINTS High School Musical fans via the Disney Family Singalong with Vanessa & Ashley

Zac Efron left Disney fans disappointed when he did not participate in the Disney Family Singalong. The actor introduced his Disney friends.
It was supposed to be a beautiful trip down the memory lane for Disney fans. However, Zac Efron did not seem to be on the same page. The actor joined his fellow cast members Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel for a sweet High School Musical reunion. The actors reunited digitally for ABC's The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night. The video saw almost all the cast recreate the famous We're All In This Together song. 

Why almost? Well, it is because Efron disappeared soon after he introduced his friends. "Hi everyone and I hope that you are safe and healthy you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times," he said, sitting from his home amid the Coronavirus induced lockdown.

"It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones," he said, introducing Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Monique, and Lucas. "I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we’re all in this together,” Zac concluded before passing things over to director High School Musical trilogy, Kenny Ortega. Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Monique, and Lucas joined him on the from their homes with their at-home performance. They were eventually joined by Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim. While fans of the franchise were hoping it to be perfect recreation, Efron's absence left fans sour. 

Several viewers took to Twitter and shared their disappointment. Check out a few reactions below: 

What did you think of the performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

