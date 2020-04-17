Zac Efron DISAPPOINTS High School Musical fans via the Disney Family Singalong with Vanessa & Ashley

Zac Efron left Disney fans disappointed when he did not participate in the Disney Family Singalong. The actor introduced his Disney friends.

It was supposed to be a beautiful trip down the memory lane for Disney fans. However, Zac Efron did not seem to be on the same page. The actor joined his fellow cast members Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel for a sweet High School Musical reunion. The actors reunited digitally for ABC's The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night. The video saw almost all the cast recreate the famous We're All In This Together song.

Why almost? Well, it is because Efron disappeared soon after he introduced his friends. "Hi everyone and I hope that you are safe and healthy you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times," he said, sitting from his home amid the Coronavirus induced lockdown.

"It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones," he said, introducing Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Monique, and Lucas. "I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we’re all in this together,” Zac concluded before passing things over to director High School Musical trilogy, Kenny Ortega. Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Monique, and Lucas joined him on the from their homes with their at-home performance. They were eventually joined by Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim. While fans of the franchise were hoping it to be perfect recreation, Efron's absence left fans sour.

Several viewers took to Twitter and shared their disappointment. Check out a few reactions below:

me realizing that zac efron was just introducing the cast of high school musical and not actually singing with them #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/IlSy9jrtUE — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 17, 2020

Finding out zac efron didn’t sing with the rest of the cast is just yet another major fuck you from 2020 #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/zRePBAKNt5 — Lee Herbert (@leeherbz_) April 17, 2020

Wait y’all telling me that I WAITED all night for Zac Efron to reunite with his cast of HSM for him not to sing!?!? #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/budGabWunC — Caitlin (@kikabelle) April 17, 2020

ME RAGING ON THE STREETS AFTER SEEING WHAT ZAC EFRON REALLY DID FOR THE #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/3Fucu2w8kg — 2000sfangirl (@2000sfangirl) April 17, 2020

me going out to sing about how upset i am that zac efron didn’t really take part in the HSM reunion when quarantine is over #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/TmhiyDi0Z2 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 17, 2020

Zac Efron after introducing the High School Musical casts #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/jomDJOWTzO — Joelle (@JO311E) April 17, 2020

Zac Efron says “we’re all in this together” but he’s never with them together #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/3VPhEO7gho — Hiram (@SmallBoiH1) April 17, 2020

What did you think of the performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron criticizes his Baywatch body and says never want to get in that shape again

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×