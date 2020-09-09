Zac Efron is officially off the market after being spotted holding hands with model Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron has apparently found a new romance amid his relocation to Australia. The Daily Mail recently captured photos of Efron and Australian model Vanesa Valladares, 25, holding hands.

The new couple was seemingly aware of the photographers while they held hands on their way out of a restaurant. You can see the photos now on DailyMail.com.

Zac was also spotted on a brunch date with Vanessa this weekend following a quick trip to the mountains together for some skiing.

There have been reports that say Zac is looking to buy a home in Byron Bay after falling in love with the area. It seems he has fallen in love as well! Not much is known about Vanessa, but she was first spotted with Zac in early July and some reports say that she’s from the area.

The romance also emerges during a time of transition for Efron. In August, TMZ reported that the actor intended to make Byron Bay, New South Wales his permanent residence. According to the outlet, this move won't impact Efron's career and is mainly a reflection of the relatively safe and paparazzi-free nature of the area.

