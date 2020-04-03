Zac Efron recalls the advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him as he bonded with the Oscar winner over breakfast

Zac Efron reveals he met Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time at a Lakers game back in 2008 after which the Oscar winner met him over breakfast and counselled him.

Not many of us know Zac Efron looks up to Leonardo DiCaprio ever since the Oscar winner counselled him years ago as they met over breakfast. In his conversation with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, Zac Efron revealed that he met Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time at a Lakers game back in 2008 after which Leo called him over for breakfast and they bonded over pancakes. The High School Musical alum admitted that they didn't strike a conversation immediately and it was Leonardo DiCaprio who broke the ice.

Zac recalls "And then I was just gonna wait for him, and sure enough he, like, had his hat down low and when the ball went to the other side he was like, Hey man do you want to like go get breakfast tomorrow?" Not only did Zac go for a one-on-one breakfast with Leo but also got treated to pancakes made by the A-lister. Being a newbie in Hollywood, Zac had a number of questions for Leonardo at that point of time. Thinking about the paparazzi pressure, he asked, "Dude how have you handled this for so long?"

The Wolf of Wall Street actor replied that the pressure for Zac would be quite different and consoled him saying, "Don’t worry about it man. You’re good." Zac appreciated the gesture, he told Sean Evans, "I really appreciate that he took that time. It made me feel good about it. It helped me a little bit." He also gave a message for Leonardo DiCaprio saying, "That’s the biggest hand you can extend I feel like in Hollywood, is looking out for somebody younger. So rock on Leo. Thank you, buddy."

Credits :Hot Ones

