Zac Efron reportedly broke up with Vanessa Valladares because of THIS reason

After much speculations, the reason for Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' breakup was recently revealed by a source close to the actor.

It was recently reported that Zac Efron and his girlfriend, Australian model Vanessa Valladares have parted ways after 10 months of dating. The duo was known to have met in Australia when Efron amid the COVID-19 crisis. As per People, Efron met Vallderes in June 2020 when she was working as a waitress at a cafe in Byron Bay, Australia. Recently, it was a friend close to Efron who confirmed that the actor had broken up with Vanessa.

While it wasn't clear earlier as to why the couple parted ways, a source close to Efron recently told People that 17 Again star broke things off because "It just didn't feel right to him anymore." Despite the breakup, it seems Zac will continue to stay and work in Australia. Revealing how he's doing after his split, the source further informed, "He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."

Zac was also recently in the news after his look in a video promoting Bill Nye’s Earth Day Musical special with Facebook Watch caused an internet uproar. Fans were left wondering looking at Efron's different look if he had used face fillers. The picture of Zac with a buffed look showing a visibly different jawline went viral on social media.

On the work front, Efron will soon be heading to Canada for the shoot of his upcoming film, Firestarter with Anne Hathaway. Speculations are also rife that one of the major reasons for his breakup with Vanessa was his upcoming work commitments and busy schedule.

