Zac Efron’s friend CONFIRMS his breakup with Vanessa Valladares; Says ‘they’ve gone their separate ways’

Zac Efron’s friend who’s also a radio host recently confirmed that Zac and Australian Vanessa Valladares have gone their separate ways after dating for 10 months.

Zac Efron‘s friend just confirmed some very big news! Radio personality Kyle Sandilands, recently revealed that Zac told him he split from his girlfriend of ten months, Vanessa Valladares. “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kyle said during his radio program, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It’s only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways.” Kyle added, “[There was] no drama, but it’s done.”

The reports of the duo’s split had been making the rounds for the past few days. The 33-year-old actor and Vanessa were first linked in 2020, and the first time we got a report about them was back in September.

Back in October 2020, Efron‘s close friend opened up and shared some details about the actor’s star-studded birthday party in October and his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. “She’s lovely. [He] couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl,” Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands said of Vanessa on his show Kyle and Jackie O. “He absolutely loves Australia. Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

Vanessa also threw Zac a surprise party recently and Kyle spilt some details. “I’m not going to go through every single person [at the party],” he said, “but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd.” “She knew everything,” he said of Vanessa planning the event. “She put the whole thing together. She’s a sweetheart.”

