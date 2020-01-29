Zac Efron is 'in a serious relationship' with Halston Sage after his break up with Sarah Bro? Deets Inside

Zac Effron is reportedly dating his 2014's Neighbors co-star Halston Sage. The Baywatch star was previously dating international swimmer Sarah Bro.

There is a new Bae in Zac Efron's life. As per a new report, the Baywatch star has a new lady love in his life. The former Disney star was previously in the headlines for his dating life when he was with Sarah Bro. But in a new development, The Greatest Showman star is no longer with his international swimmer girlfriend and has moved on with Halson Sage. For the unversed, the two stars were seen in 2014's Neighbors together.

As per a Us Weekly report, Efron is "in a serious relationship" with Sage. The actor and his 26-year-old girlfriend "are in a serious relationship and in love," a source told the website. The insider also revealed that Efron and Sage spent the holidays together. A part of the holidays was spent in Santa Barbara. This isn't the first time they were linked together. Back in April 2014, the couple sparked dating rumours but by July that year, he was single again.

As for Bro, the grapevine reveals that Efron and Bro couldn't work their relationship. “The relationship just wasn’t working out,” a source revealed. The insider also added that Bro returned to Los Angeles. But the couple couldn't make it work again.

Efron's dating life update comes weeks after it was reported that he almost died while filming for a series in Papua New Guinea. News broke out that he was suffering from a bacterial infection. Acknowledging the news, Efron took to his Instagram and thanked his well-wishers. "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G." he wrote.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron almost DIES while filming in Papua New Guinea after contracting a deadly infection; Deets Inside

Read More