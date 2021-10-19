Zac Efron SHARES a shirtless photo as he celebrates his 34th birthday: Gettin old now

Zac Efron has completed another round around the sun! On Monday, the Baywatch actor turned 34, and he celebrated by posting a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, where he could be seen enjoying the beach in Thailand. "It's my bday again? I'm gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you," Efron wrote in the caption of his post. "I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all."

He continued, "This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome… couldn't be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much." However, the actor has been hard at work on a number of projects, including the second season of his Netflix comedy Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which started filming in March. Efron gave a sneak look at some early shooting moments.

Check out his post here:

As per PEOPLE, the Hairspray actor shared a picture of himself and health guru Darin Olien meditating in a forest with white paint on their faces on Twitter and Instagram. "Here we go- Down to Earth season 2!" Efron wrote.

Meanwhile, according to his IMDb profile, as per PEOPLE, the actor is also working on the films Firestarter, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and Gold. It was reported in August 2020 that Efron will also appear in a Disney+ version of Three Men and a Baby.

