Zac Efron sparks plastic surgery rumours as fans wonder if he's used face fillers in new clip.

Zac Efron's appearance on Bill Nye’s “Earth Day Musical special with Facebook Watch" left many netizens wondering if the actor had recently done something to his face.

Zac Efron recently grabbed headlines for his breakup with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. While the dust on that is yet to settle, the actor took fans by surprise when he appeared in a new video to promote Bill Nye’s “Earth Day Musical special with Facebook Watch". Not just Zac, several celebs joined Nye in urging people to care for the planet.

While the initiative was great, Zac Efron's presence distracted netizens from the topic as fans couldn't help but wonder what was wrong with his jaws and lips. Pointing out to his visibly bigger face and puffed lips, one user tweeted, "What in hell did Zac Efron do to his jaw?" Another one added, "There’s a pic of Zac Efron with terrible botox and jaw fillers circulating on Twitter."

(Screengrab from Facebook Watch video)

Several other fans also shared screenshots of the actor from his video and pointed out the major change. A visibly buff Zac Efron took Twitter by storm. In the past, the actor has undergone some intense training and diet regime for a super fit body. "I realized that when I was done with that movie (Baywatch), I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again,” the actor said last April, reported Page Six.

"You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right. You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. Shit like that it’s just not … it’s just stupid," Zac Efron had said.

