Zac Efron thanked all his fans post the release of Down To Earth in a heartwarming message

Zac Efron shared a sweet message on his Twitter that he is very grateful to all his fans who have loved the documentary series, Down To Earth.
Mumbai
The American actor cum singer Zac Efron shared a sweet message on his Twitter that he is very grateful to al his fans who have loved the documentary series, Down To Earth. Zac Efron wrote, "Love you guys" in his Twitter post, and thanked all his fans for the love they have been showering on the documentary series. On July 10, Netflix unveiled the documentary series, where the lead Zac Efron will be travelling through various locations across the globe.

The fans and viewers of Netflix have given the series a thundering response. Now, Zac in return took to his social media account, to express gratitude as the fans have showered immense love on his Netflix, documentary series, Down To Earth. The actor cum singer, has been getting a lot of positive response from the fans as the actor is seen been so close to nature and finding out ways how the earth can be a better place to live in.

Check out the tweet

The heartthrob of millions, Zac Efron along with Darin Olien for the Netflix series revolves around about the intense human connection with the world and nature throughout the documentary series. The fans and followers of the singer cum actor have been left awestruck with Zac Efron's efforts to be in a crucial series like Down To Earth.

Credits :Twitter

