Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares’ pal Kyle Sandilands CONFIRMS duo’s relationship; Says They’re lovely together

Zac Efron’s’ pal Kyle Sandilands recently revealed details of the HSM actor’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares. Scroll down to see what he said.

High School Musical alum Zac Efron‘s close friend recently opened up and shared some details about the actor’s star-studded birthday party and his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. “She’s lovely. [He] couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl,” Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands said of Vanessa on his show Kyle and Jackie O. “He absolutely loves Australia. Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

Vanessa also threw Zac a surprise party recently and Kyle spilt some details. “I’m not going to go through every single person [at the party],” he said, “but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd.” “She knew everything,” he said of Vanessa planning the event. “She put the whole thing together. She’s a sweetheart.”

The party was apparently “lovely,” “really nice” and “totally chill.” Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s dad Craig Hemsworth, former tennis pro-Pat Rafter, a member of the rock band INXS, and The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh were all reportedly in attendance.

If you missed it, it was previously reported that the duo could have gotten engaged, but nothing has been confirmed. If you’re curious, the rumour that they’re engaged came from a Women’s Day report that said, “He gave [a ring] to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic. Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

