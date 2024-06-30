Zac Efron's Fake Hot Ones Interview For A Family Affair Movie Doesn't Make The Cut

Zac Efron who plays the protagonist Chris Cole in Netflix’s new movie A Family Affair, did a mock Hot Ones interview that no one will get to see. His character goes to the popular show, Hot Ones as part of the fictional success story of his acting career.

According to Richard LaGravenese, the film’s director, although they had to delete that part from the final version of the film, Efron played it out well. Speaking with TheWrap, LaGravenese said that they actually shot a full episode of Hot Ones, but unfortunately, it didn’t make it into the film.

Hot Ones, which is hosted by Sean Evans, has become one of the favorite hot stops for celebrities during press tours. Sean Evans conducts in-depth interview sessions with well-researched and insightful questions for celebs, who enjoy crying for help as they try hard to beat the hot sauces. The show involves actors talking about their careers while eating progressively hotter wings.

The movie opens with a montage showing off some of the highlights of Chris’ achievements which includes real-life footage from Efron’s career. One of them was a staged Hot Ones interview with Sean Evans, done in character for the movie, the whole thing being excluded from the final cut.

Why was Zac Efron's Hot Ones interview deleted?

LaGravenese told the outlet that this sequence was elaborate and took time to be perfected. They wanted to capture the most up-to-date version of Zac through staged scenes and real elements indicating his global stardom. He said, "We just needed to show that he was a global star."

The director continued, "It was too time-consuming and we couldn't put the whole thing in there. But that was part of what the opening was going to be."

There was an entire episode – just too long for inclusion in this movie – done as an actual interview between Sean Evans and Zac Effron on Hot Ones with its distinctive sense of humor and improvisation. In retrospect, the director said, "It was really fun. We had four cameras, and the two of them just went at it, like over and over. It was really fun to film, Sean was delightful. He was really great to work with."

Meanwhile, A Family Affair follows Zara Ford (Joey King), an assistant to film star Chris Cole (Efron), who dreams of becoming a producer and eventually managing his company. Things get complicated when Chris starts dating Zara’s mom played by Nicole Kidman. The movie is available on Netflix for streaming.

