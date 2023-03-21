Zach Braff 'in awe of' ex Florence Pugh: 'She's just unbelievable'

American actor Zach Braff is all praises about his former girlfriend, actress Florence Pugh. The 47-year-old filmmaker has revealed how the 27-year-old Don't Worry Darling star, who also stars in the movie, has inspired the story of his upcoming film A Good Person. For the unversed, Braff and Pugh dated from 2019 to 2022 and parted ways on an amicable note. Read on to find out what the Emmy award nominee has to say about her.

Florence Pugh being Zach Braff's inspiration

"I wanted to write about grief and the daunting task of trying to stand back up again after loss," Braff told Entertainment Tonight. Adding that Pugh is the inspiration for the story behind A Good Person, he added, "I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging and she's incredible.'"

Braff further revealed that he wrote the role with Pugh in mind and praised her saying, "She's a next-level actress. I mean, she's just unbelievable and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging. It wasn't for your average actors -- I couldn't have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone's talking about."

He included veteran actor Morgan Freeman in the conversation and said, "It's just fascinating. So many actors, including myself, think you have to do so much but you watch Florence and Morgan and they can just do a subtle turn of the head and it's brilliant."A Good Person is about Allison, played by Pugh, who gets addicted to opioids after she survives a tragedy. She forms a friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel, played by Freeman, who helps her get her life back together.

"I hope they [the audience] see themselves there and I hope they feel less alone because I think when you're depressed and you're anxious and you're grieving or addicted, you can feel very lonesome. And so I had to write something that was saying, 'Hey, I feel this too. At least one person [is] not alone cause this is what I feel,'" Braff concluded. Releasing on March 24, A Good Person is a film about loss and moving on in life despite facing it.