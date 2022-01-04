Zach Braff pens a sweet birthday tribute to his 'beautiful human being' Florence Pugh: Lucky to know you

On Monday, Zach Braff paid a touching birthday tribute to his long-term girlfriend Florence Pugh. 'Happy Birthday to this beautiful human being,' the actor wrote beneath a shot of Pugh resting her head on the edge of a swimming pool.

The Scrubs actor then shared another photo of Pugh lying near a window. Billie, their rescue dog, was next to her in the shot as light flooded in through the window. He didn't make any comments on the photo, but he did tag her. Since August of 2018, Pugh has been romantically linked to Braff. She was cast in his short film, In The Time It Takes to Get There, which premiered in April 2019. In an interview with The Sunday Times in July, she discussed their connection. Pugh stated in the interview that the romance "bugs people" since Braff is "not who they expected" her to date.

As per PEOPLE, In April 2020, Pugh addressed the criticism she had gotten over their age difference in a video on Instagram, accusing her fans of "bullying" Braff. "I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset." "It makes me upset that during this time when we need to be together ... the world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason," Pugh said at the time referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the couple is head over heels in love with each other. When she was celebrating the release of Black Widow last year, Pugh received a significant present from her partner. Pugh's character, Yelena Belova, was depicted in a photograph commissioned by the actor.

