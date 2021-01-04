Zach Braff wishes girlfriend Florence Pugh a happy 25th birthday; Says ‘What a pleasure it is to know you’

Zach Braff recently took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for his girlfriend and Little Women actress Florence Pugh on the occasion of her 25th birthday.

Actor Zach Braff recently shared a very sweet tribute for his girlfriend on Instagram. Zach’s girlfriend Little Women actress Florence Pugh who celebrated her birthday recently was wished by Zack with an adorable caption that said: “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met,” Zach started in his tribute with a slideshow of cute pictures. “I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you every day.” He added, “What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”

As a reply, Florence, who turned 25, shared the same post on her IG stories and responded with a red heart emoji. If you didn’t know, in the past, the couple has received backlash over their vast age difference. The duo has been linked together since 2018 when she starred in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. The duo confirmed their relationship in October 2019, when the Scrubs star shared a photo of Pugh alongside three of his friends with the caption, "People I love," via Instagram.

In the past, Florence has addressed the duo’s age gap multiple times and Zach has praised her for it. Previously, Zach told Mr. Porter magazine that Florence’s approach is simply to not follow anything that has only this level of intelligence to their content.

