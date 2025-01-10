Zach Bryan Defends His Friends After Trolls Attack Them Over His Split with Brianna LaPaglia: 'All You F—in Couch Warriors...'

Zach Bryan endured all the hatred directed toward him in the aftermath of his ugly breakup with Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia. He, however, chose not to stay mum when trolls targeted his friends.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Thursday, January 9, the country star, 28, clapped back at haters for attacking his pals online.

“All you f—in couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you’re assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science,” he began. “Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don’t want to be attached to music anymore, meanwhile you’re calling my friends ugly and harassing them?”

Bryan continued, “I’m not asking for sympathy, but going after my friends is so low and messed up. Apparently, I’ve had four different girlfriends in like two weeks, meanwhile, my friends and me are just laughing and hanging out like we always have.”

He then stated that he doesn’t have a girlfriend and doesn’t plan on having one, but is entitled to love life without people meddling in his personal affairs.

“Go give your attention and time to the literal city burning down and stop being so sad, fickle, and childish to screens,” he preached, adding, “Last thing I’ll ever say on this. Insane I even have to. You do not know me. You never will know me. Stop acting like you do.”

Bryan shockingly added in one of his multiple Instagram Stories that he feels closer to never being in the public eye again.

For those unversed, Bryan has been on the receiving end of hate from pop culture sleuths since October 2024, when he announced he and LaPaglia had gone their separate ways after a year together.

LaPaglia has accused Bryan of infidelity and subjecting her to mental abuse throughout their relationship.

