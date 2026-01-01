Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard in Stylish Spain Wedding: ‘Tougher Than the Rest’

American singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is married! What better way to end a great year than to get married to the love of your life? The 31-year-old can agree. As reports of the star’s wedding began spreading around the internet, he took to his Instagram account, sharing a beautiful update with his new wife to his 5 million followers.

Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard get married in Spain

Previously, a Back Grid video from Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard’s whirlwind wedding in Spain spread online, inciting intrigue from the fans of the star. Attendees and onlookers were surprised to see him carrying his newlywed wife to a car as the crowd cheered for them. The words ‘Just Married’ were seen on their getaway vehicle, hinting at their sudden nuptials. The couple has reportedly only been dating for just about half a year after being linked in July 2025 for the first time.

Soon after, the couple starred in a beautiful photo from their big day in the singer’s social media update. He could be seen carrying his lady love bridal style as she smiled down at him with what seemed to be a glass of champagne in her hand. A follow-up video in the same post showed him performing in a suit. The caption read, "Tougher than the rest," a nod to the Bruce Springsteen song that he was seen singing to in the clip.

Just a day before, the singer had shared a photo in black and white photo starring his friends, seemingly his groomsmen from the rehearsal dinner, as they held each other’s waists for a fun snap. He added the words to the Black Eyed Peas track I Gotta Feeling in the caption, "Tonight’s the night, let’s live it up/I got my money, let’s spend it up (I feel)/Go out and smash it, like, 'Oh my God!'/Jump off that sofa, let’s kick it off (I feel).”

This marriage comes a year after his split from Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia in October 2024. Their breakup sparked a public feud in which she accused him of offering her 12 million USD and a house for keeping her lips sealed about their relationship.

