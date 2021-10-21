Zach Galifianakis REVEALS his kids think he's a librarian and not an actor; Here's why

Zach Galifianakis cannot erase his involvement with The Hangover franchise, so he tells his kids he's a librarian instead of an actor. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old actor explained why his kids don't know he's an actor and what they believe he does instead during the screening of his newest film, "Ron's Gone Wrong."

Galifianakis plays Alan, the socially inept prospective brother-in-law who behaves irrationally and childishly in The Hangover. Alan resorts to drugging the three other members of his "wolf pack" in the first film to make the night memorable. However, as one would expect, his strategy backfires, and he and the other members of the gang are forced to relive the previous night's events to recall where they left Doug. The movie contains profanity, drugs, alcohol, and sex, so it isn't exactly family friendly, no matter how funny it is.

However, Galifianakis reveals that he devised a clever way to keep his young children unaware of his involvement in the R-rated comedy. His two kids, he claims, have no clue what dad does for a job. In fact, the comedian jokes, "My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know." More specifically, he says his children believe he's an "assistant librarian" and not an actor.

Meanwhile, Galifianakis' own "wolf pack" comprises his two sons, ages 4 and 7, as well as his wife, Quinn Lundberg, whom he has been married to for nine years. For obvious reasons, he and his wife refuse to let their children watch any of The Hangover films. As per ET, Galifianakis quips, "they shall never know of it." However, once his kids reach an acceptable age, the actor will "get to that point" of showing them the movies. But, as he points out it's "tricky" and the kids need to "mature a little bit" before they see the films.

ALSO READ:Justin Bieber’s underwear was once stolen and worn by THIS actor and we are speechless