Zachary Levi OPENS UP about working for MCU; REVEALS he was disappointed with his role

According to Just Jared, he was scheduled to portray Fandral in 2011's Thor, but due to scheduling problems, the part was given to Josh Dallas instead. Levi was hired for Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok when Josh was unable to work on the sequel. Levi accepted the job, although he was hesitant. “To be honest, I had seen the first one, and I didn’t really feel like The Warriors Three were used all that well,” Zachary said (via The Direct). So, I was like, ‘Hey, are you going to actually use these folks?’ And they said, ‘Oh no, we’re gonna use The Warriors Three a lot in Thor: The Dark World. A lot. Yeah, you’re going to be busy.’ And I was like, ‘Okay,’ so I signed up for it,” the actor said.

However, when filming began, Zachary learned that he didn't have much of a part in Thor: The Dark World, and that he would have even less screen time in the third movie, Thor: Ragnarok. “I didn’t have that much to do, you know? And really, nothing to do in the third one,” Zachary explained. “I knew I was going to die in the third one. I didn’t know I was going to die, having said nothing. Even the few words they gave me were going to be taken away…and even if I didn’t die." While his time in the MCU was a letdown, Levi says he's thankful because, “I died in the Marvel Universe… and then I got reborn in the DC Universe,” Zachary said, referencing his Shazam! role. “And I can’t even tell you how unbelievably cool that is and how grateful I am for that.”

It's unfortunate that Fandral's story in the Thor series ended the way it did, and The Warriors Three as a whole never had the chance to live up to their comic book equivalents. Of course, everything worked out nicely for Levi, and we'll soon see him in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

