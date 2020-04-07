Zachary Levi reveals he's eager to rock & roll in spandex once again for the upcoming Shazam! 2

The film Shazam! 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films from Hollywood. Zachary Levi also states that he is ready to rock and roll on Shazam! 2 once the situation gets better.

The Hollywood actor Zachary Levi shared a post on his Instagram stating that he was very grateful for the film Shazam! as it brought many things into his life. The superhero film, Shazam! sees Zachary Levi in the lead role. The film celebrates it the first anniversary and Levi shared the happy news with the fans and film audiences. He also stated in his Instagram post that if audiences have not yet watched the film, Shazam they can watch it now as it is an opportune time. The actor wrote that he is very eager to get in spandex and start working on the second part of the film.

The film Shazam! 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films from Hollywood. Zachary Levi also states that he is ready to rock and roll on Shazam! 2 once the situation gets better. The work on all the films across the globe has come to a standstill owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Hollywood has seen all the films postponing their releases due to the COVID-19 scare. Films like Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, A Quiet Place II, MCU's Black Widow, Gal Gadot starrer, Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan and many others have pushed their release dates forward due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The countries across the world are under lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, gyms, public transport, private vehicles, offices are all shut due the COVID-19 crisis. The governments have issued safety measures for the people. But, as far as the work on Hollywood films are concerned there is a lot of uncertainty around.

