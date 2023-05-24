Zachary Levi wants THIS DC hero to be part of potential next Shazam! movie; DEETS here

  • Levi said that he would want to be paired with Green Lantern in case of Shazam sequel.
  • Zachary Levi’s future is still not decided in the new DC Universe led by James Gunn.

Though Shazam! Fury of Gods has been one of the biggest flops of DC in recent years, Zachary Levi’s future is still not decided in the DC Universe. Even if Levi’s character isn’t part of the first announcement of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, it does not mean that he could not appear in the future.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zachary Levi revealed the name of the hero with whom he would like to be paired in a potential sequel. Here is everything to know about the same.

Zachary Levi on potential Shazam! sequel

Zachary Levi exactly knows which big hero from the DC Company he’d like his character to join forces with. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levi revealed that he would want his character to be paired with Green Lantern in case of a potential sequel of the movie. Shazam! Fury of Gods star said:

 
 
Maybe Green Lantern? I'd like to see Green Lantern help us fight the hordes of undead. I think that would be really cool.
Recently, Levi also pitched an interesting idea for a potential third movie of Shazam! in which he and his team fight zombies.

Though Billy Batson is not part of new DCU’s first phase, Green Lantern will be. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are going to have their own series on Max.  

Guest appearances in Shazam! Fury of Gods

If Green Lantern makes an appearance during the potential third installment of Shazam!, then it would be the third time that a big DC hero will help Billy Batson.

In the first installment of Shazam!, Henry Cavill’s version of Superman will be making his appearance, though his face was never shown. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot made a brief appearance in the second installment of Shazam.    

How old is Zachary Levi?
Zachary Levi is 42 years old.
Did Zachary Levi actually sing in Tangled?
On the soundtrack of the movie Tangled, Levi sings I See the Light (with costar Mandy Moore) and I've Got a Dream. In honor of the Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, Levi and Moore performed I See the Light at the 83rd Academy Awards.
Who is Shazam lover?
In the comics, Shazam's love interest was Stargirl; the two of them had to break it off eventually because the Justice Society team members were strongly against it.
