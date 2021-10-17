Zack Snyder has THIS to say about the new trailer of Robert Pattinson's The Batman

The trailer of Robert Pattinson's The Batman was released at the DC FanDome event and while it has left fans completely awestruck, the film also seems to have impressed Justice League director Zack Snyder who took to Twitter to react to the exciting new trailer and was all praises for The Batman director Matt Reeves. As Reeves brings a different side of Batman to the DCEU films, it looks like a Snyder too much like fans was impressed to see the same.

Taking to Twitter, the director of Snyder Cut praised Pattinson starrer saying, "This is awesome" as he tagged director Matt Reeves in his post. Responding to Snyder's comment, Reeves immediately responded saying, "Wow, thanks so much, man... that means a lot to me."

This exchange certainly sent DC fans in a tizzy and many while praising The Batman trailer, also asked for Zack Snyder's Snyderverse to be restored by DCEU.

As for The Batman, the new trailer gave a huge sneak peek into the exciting storyline featuring Pattinson as the caped crusader. Fans were also excited to see Zoe Kravitz's introduction as Catwoman in the film. Also, a glimpse of Paul Dano's Riddler was seen in the film. The Batman also stars, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Robert Pattinson also spoke about his version of the Batman at the DC FanDome event 2021 and said, "He [Batman] doesn't have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear... In other kinds of iterations, he really knows what he's doing, when he's putting on the cowl."

ALSO READ: The Batman: First trailer promises darker and grittier version of Gotham’s caped crusader